Willowridge HS student shot after getting off school bus, police say

HOUSTON - A Willowridge High School student was shot Thursday after getting off a school bus in southwest Houston, Houston police said.

Police said shooting happened near the intersection of Quail Glen and Quail Park drives.

WATCH: Sky 2 flies over shooting near school bus stop

Police said shots were fired after students got off the bus and got into an argument.

An 18-year-old student was shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital. The student's condition is unknown.

