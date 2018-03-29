1 injured during SE Houston gang-related shooting, police say

HOUSTON - One person was injured in a gang-related shooting in southeast Houston on Wednesday night, Houston police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities said two different gangs were involved in the shooting near a house on Burma Road.

Three people left the scene in a car after the shooting, police said. The vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Crestridge Street. Two of the people got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. The third occupant remained in the vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said everyone inside the home on Burma were gone by the time they arrived.

No one has been taken into custody, according to police.

Our Major Assaults Unit investigators are en route to the shooting of a man at 6800 Martin Luther King Blvd. Victim taken to area hospital in unknown condition. Two other males with the victim left the scene before officers arrived. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.