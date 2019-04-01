Man taken into custody after shooting, SWAT standoff in Sunnyside

The scene of a SWAT standoff in southeast Houston on April 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was taken into custody Monday after a shooting and standoff in southeast Houston, police said.

Houston police said SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to assist at the scene in the 4300 block of Phlox Street around 12:45 p.m. after a man fired shots at another man who was clearing debris from a church.

The man who was clearing the debris said a neighbor approached him, started cursing, and told him not to put the debris in his yard and fired one shot. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

After firing the shot, police said, the man who was shot at ran to a nearby house and called authorities.

The shooter barricaded himself in his home for about three hours while police worked to secure an arrest warrant.

Police said the man was taken into custody peacefully after authorities breached the home with an armored vehicle.

The man who was taken into custody has an extensive, violent criminal past, Houston police said.

The 54-year-old man will be charged with aggravated assault, police said.

