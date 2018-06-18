1 in custody after officer fires gun in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - One person was in police custody Monday after an officer fired his gun in southeast Houston, according to authorities.

The incident was reported about 9:25 a.m. on Almeda Genoa Road near Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said they received a call from someone who was following a vehicle in the area of the Gulf Freeway and Fuqua Street.

An officer responded and the pursuit ended near Almeda Genoa Road and the Gulf Freeway, police said.

Police said the officer fired his gun and hit a tire on a stolen vehicle before a person was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

