1 in custody after chase, crash in NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A chase Thursday afternoon in northwest Harris County ended in a crash, according to deputies.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle hit another vehicle and refused to stop, prompting the chase.

Officials said speeds reached 100 mph during the chase.

After the vehicle struck two poles, it rolled on its side. Deputies were on the scene with their guns drawn near the intersection of Fallbrook and Harvest Sun drives.

After the crash, a man crawled out of the vehicle and didn't appear to be injured. The 20-year-old man was quickly taken into custody. Authorities said they found alcohol and marijuana in his vehicle. The man is being charged with several felonies, authorities said.

LATEST: closer look at suspect vehicle that flipped during chase and what was found inside, deputies say 20-year-old suspect was running from deputies after hitting another vehicle down the road, latest tonight on @KPRC2 News at 5 pic.twitter.com/eyz5MmmTxk — KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) January 24, 2019

Authorities said the chase lasted about five minutes. Deputies said it went through several residential streets and major thoroughfares.

The driver of the vehicle in the initial crash is expected to be OK.

