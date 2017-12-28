Argument preceded Houston motel fire that injured man, officials say

HOUSTON - One person was hospitalized Thursday after a fire at a northwest Houston motel, firefighters said.

The fire was reported about 4:15 a.m. at the Garden Suites at 14110 Tomball Parkway.

Firefighters said it appears the blaze started in a downstairs room and spread to adjacent rooms.

A man was found lying on the floor of the room when rescuers arrived, firefighters said. The man was pulled from the room and sent to a local hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing a man and woman arguing near the room before the fire started. The woman fled the scene after the fire started, investigators said.

Traffic was blocked on the northbound side of the freeway.

The cause was under investigation.

