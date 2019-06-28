1 dog rescued, another missing after northwest Harris County house fire

HOUSTON - A homeowner became trapped inside a burning home after running back inside to get her dog, officials said.
The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fountaincrest Court in northwest Harris County.
The homeowner was treated by medics at the scene and was not transported to an area hospital. One dog was rescued from the home, but one dog is still reported to be missing, officials said.
Investigators said the fire began in the garage, but spread to the main house.
