1 dog rescued, another missing after northwest Harris County house fire

HOUSTON - A homeowner became trapped inside a burning home after running back inside to get her dog, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fountaincrest Court in northwest Harris County.

The homeowner was treated by medics at the scene and was not transported to an area hospital. One dog was rescued from the home, but one dog is still reported to be missing, officials said.

Investigators said the fire began in the garage, but spread to the main house.

Fire crews respond to a structure fire in the 13000 block of Fountaincrest Dr. in Houston early Friday morning. One patient was evaluated on scene by Cy-Fair EMS and released with no serious injures.

