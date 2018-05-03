1 released after weapons disturbance in Spring, investigators say

SPRING, Texas - A person was released shortly after being taken into custody Wednesday after Harris County Precinct 4 constables said they responded to a weapons disturbance.

The incident was reported in the 19100 block of Crystola Park in Spring, they said.

Harris County authorities advised motorists to avoid the area.

Constables are investigating a Weapons Disturbance in the 19100 block of Crystola Park. One detained at this time. Avoid the area if possible.



— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 2, 2018

