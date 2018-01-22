News

1 detained after stabbing in Greenspoint Mall parking lot, police say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - One person was detained after a stabbing in the Greenspoint Mall parking lot, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 208 Greens Road at about 3:30 p.m. One person was taken into custody, police said.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

