News

1 detained, 1 in critical condition after shooting at north Houston business, HPD says

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston on Thursday, according to police.

The man was shot at a business in the 2600 block of Berry Road, near Jensen Drive, around 6:05 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A man was detained at the scene. It is not known what caused the shooting or if the man who was detained will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.