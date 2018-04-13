1 detained, 1 in critical condition after shooting at north Houston business, HPD says

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston on Thursday, according to police.

The man was shot at a business in the 2600 block of Berry Road, near Jensen Drive, around 6:05 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A man was detained at the scene. It is not known what caused the shooting or if the man who was detained will be facing any charges.

