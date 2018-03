HOUSTON - A person was killed in a house fire in Spring Branch on Friday, according to Houston fire officials.

The fire was reported at a home near the intersection of Moorberry Lane and Mallard Drive around 9 p.m.

Authorities said one person died in the fire, but did not offer any more details.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

