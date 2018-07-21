1 dead in southeast Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed in southeast Houston Friday evening in southeast Houston, police said.

Police said the shooting was reported just before midnight in the 5600 block of Kenilwood Drive, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The victim is a man in his late teens-early 20's and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

VIDEO: Houston police give update after deadly shooting on Kenilwood Drive

Investigators said an argument may have taken place at a nearby gas station before those involved dispersed. The victim may have been followed from the scene.

Police are working to learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.