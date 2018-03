HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A person was killed after a vehicle flipped during a crash in northeast Harris County on Monday, according to authorities.

Around 6 p.m., a silver, four-door sedan flipped on the Eastex Freeway feeder road between Homestead Road and Lauder Road, authorities said.

A person was pinned inside the vehicle and authorities said the person died before rescuers were able to get them out.

