1 dead in crash on Katy Freeway east near Highway 6, police say

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in west Houston, according to police.

The crash happened in the 15800 block of I-10 Katy Freeway east near Highway 6, police said.

Sky2 aerials showed a large wrecker with damage to the front of it, and a small red sedan with damage to the rear of the vehicle.

I-10 eastbound is shut down for the investigation.

Traffic is backed up for several miles.

