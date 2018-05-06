1 dead in Baytown crash after police chase, investigators say

BAYTOWN, Texas - One person died following a police chase and crash in Baytown Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. when a Baytown patrol officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 146, Baytown police said. The driver then drove away from the officer, prompting a chasen and exited the highway by way of Garth Road.

The vehicle ultimately crashed and caught fire, police said. While waiting for firefighters, officers used fire extinguishers to put the fire out as much as possible. The driver was found dead inside the car, police said.

Investigators said are working to learn the identity of the driver.

