1 dead following single-car crash in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - One person was killed Saturday after a vehicle struck a concrete structure in southwest Houston, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Airport Boulevard.

Police said a nearby surveillance camera showed the driver traveling in the area at a high rate of speed in an unknown direction, hit the curb of the median, strike a concrete barrier protecting pipes and roll the car.

After striking the pole, police said the car caught fire.

Two witnesses worked to pull the victim from the car, but he died near the vehicle.

Police are working to learn more about this crash.

