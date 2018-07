HOUSTON - One person is dead following a shooting in southeast Houston.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 9200 block of Clearway Drive.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they found a man outside of his car who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

