1 dead after shooting outside convenience store, police say

HOUSTON - One man was killed Friday after a shooting outside a convenience store, Houston police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. at 4040 Boone Rd., outside of the "Stop By Market" in north Houston.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead from at least one gunshot. Investigators said people inside the store heard gunshots and came out of the store and saw the victim on the ground.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, police said.

Investigators are checking to see whether nearby surveillance cameras may have caught the deadly shooting on video.

There is no information regarding a suspect description, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police's homicide department at 713-308-3600.

