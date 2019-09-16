1 dead after manager of Showboat Drive-In opens fire on would-be robbers, deputies say

A robbery at a drive-in theater in northwest Harris County ended with one of the suspects dead after a manager opened fire, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Showboat Drive-In Theater on FM 2920 in Hockley, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Owner Thomas Allen said two managers were locking up for the night, when one of the women saw movement in the concession stand, so she went check it out.

Inside, she found two men. One man who was carrying a baseball bat attacked the manager, but she had a gun and opened fire, according to Allen.

Allen said the manager was really shaken up by the incident.

One of the men was killed at the scene, the other took off running across the empty parking lot, authorities said.

Deputies tried tracking down the second person, but so far have been unable to find him, authorities said.



