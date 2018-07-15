1 dead after car strikes motorcyclists, police say

HOUSTON - One person was killed and two others were injured after a car struck a small group of motorcycles early Sunday.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m.in the area of the southbound 610 loop at Westheimer Road, Houston police said.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene, police said, though investigators may have a vehicle that could have been involved. They are still investigating.

Police are working to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.