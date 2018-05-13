1 dead after car bursts into flames following crash

HOUSTON - One driver was killed following a crash Friday evening, Houston police said.

Houston police said the man was driving around 9:30 p.m. northbound on Hooper Road near Almeda Genoa Road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch, flipping the car onto the roadway and caught fire.

The driver was ejected from the car and died at an area hospital, police said.

Investigators said they do not believe there was anyone else was in the car at the time.

