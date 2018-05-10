1 dead after brothers shoot each other at senior community in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON - Two brothers shot each other Wednesday at a senior living community in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3230 West Little York Road, investigators said.

Police said one of the brothers died as a result and the other was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

The deceased victim has been identified by police as Marlo Brown, 48.

Investigators said the two brothers got into an argument and one brother shot the other. The two wrestled for the gun, shooting the second brother.

It's unclear which brother fired the gun first.

Police will present the case to a grand jury to see if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.