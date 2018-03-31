1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing at southeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON - A person was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing at a southeast Houston home, police said.

Houston police were responding to reports of two men fighting with knives at 3:31 p.m., in the 6000 block of Hogue Street.

Police said both men were taken to a hospital, while one is in critical condition.

While investigating the home, police said a body was found with apparent stab wounds.

Investigators are at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

