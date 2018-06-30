1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside sports bar in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting outside of a business in northwest Houston early Saturday, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. outside a business at 6505 Antoine Drive.

Houston homicide investigators said the incident began when an argument inside the bar took place between two groups of people. The group that was considered the "losing" group in the argument followed the "winning" group outside, Houston Police Homicide Detective Sergeant Hardy Hay said.

Someone in the so-called losing group said "do you want some more of this?" followed by someone firing shots, striking one man in the chest and injuring two others, according to investigators.

WATCH: Houston homicide investigators give update regarding shooting near sports bar

Officials said the deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims are in stable condition at area hospitals.

Police are working to learn more about this incident.

