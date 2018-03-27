1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside food mart on Houston's south side

HOUSTON - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside a food mart Saturday night on Houston's south side, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. outside the BK Food Mart in the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Police said a group of people were either hanging out or gambling when someone started shooting.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old man was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Investigators said surveillance video from the store showed the back passenger in a newer, silver, extended cab, four-door pickup truck driving by and shooting at the two men.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.