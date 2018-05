HOUSTON - One person was killed and another was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

The person was found dead at 5111 Northridge Drive around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the shooting may have happened nearby, at 5050 Sunflower Street.

The injured person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

