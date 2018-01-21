1 dead, 1 in handcuffs following shooting inside apartment

HOUSTON - A man is dead and another was taken away in handcuffs following a shooting at the Post Oak Manor apartments in southwest Houston, Houston police said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Post Oak Road at Gasmer Drive, Houston police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston police said. It's unclear whether the person in handcuffs is considered a suspect.

Police are working to learn more about this shooting.

