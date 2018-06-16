News

1 dead, 2 detained after deadly north Harris County shooting, deputies say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - One man is dead and two others were detained following a shooting early Saturday.

Investigators were called to the scene of a shooting around 4:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Farm-To-Market 1960, south of Spring, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

A wrecker driver in the area saw a vehicle flee the shooting scene and then called police, according to deputies. Deputies were able to track down the vehicle, prompting a chase with law enforcement.

The vehicle, a red Toyota, later crashed in the area of Eastex Freeway and Aldine Mail Route.

Investigators detained the passenger of the vehicle, and were able to locate the driver after he fled the scene. 

Officials are working to learn more about this incident. 

