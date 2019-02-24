1 body recovered from deadly cargo jetliner crash site, sheriff says

ANAHUAC, Texas - One body has been recovered from the site of a deadly plane crash in the Trinity Bay, near Anahuac, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said.

Three people were on board the Boeing 767 cargo jetliner when it went down in the Jack's Pocket area of the river Saturday. Investigators said there were no survivors.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said its department and the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI are working to recover the victims and aircraft.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to look at footage from their surveillance cameras to see if they may have captured the plane's final movements.

The plane was on its way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport from Miami, Florida, when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a civilian called the Chambers County Sheriff's Office around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to report seeing a plane go down in the water.

The FAA said initial reports indicated the plane was Atlas Air Flight 3591.

