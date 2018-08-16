1 arrested, others sought after 2017 robbery at The Woodlands Mall, deputies say

Shamarie Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery for a Jan. 3, 2017 robbery at The Woodlands Mall.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery for his role in a January 2017 heist at a jewelry store at The Woodlands Mall, according to authorities.

After an extensive investigation, Shamarie Harris was identified, arrested and charged, authorities said.

Detectives "interviewed numerous witnesses, reviewed countless hours of video surveillance, and examined numerous pieces of evidence," according to officials.

On Jan. 3, 2017, officials said two men entered the Helzberg Diamond Store in the Woodlands Mall, spray-painted security cameras and began to smash the store's displays.

The men took a large amount of jewelry from the busted display cases, authorities said.

During the robbery, a citizen attempted to intervene but was hit in the face with a hammer, according to authorities. The citizen survived but suffered severe injuries that required surgery, authorities said.

The two men left the mall in a Toyota RAV4, which was found abandoned nearby shortly after the crime, according to authorities.

Detectives said Harris is one of the two men involved in the crime, and they are still working to identify others involved.

