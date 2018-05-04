1 arrested after shots fired at vehicle on Gulf Freeway, police say

A vehicle is towed away from a Houston apartment complex after an earlier shooting May 4, 2018.

HOUSTON - One person was arrested Friday after shots were fired at a vehicle on the Gulf Freeway, according to police.

Houston police said they received reports about 7:40 a.m. of shots being fired at a woman in a gray vehicle near the intersection of northbound Interstate 45 and Broadway Street.

Police said there was a brief pursuit of a blue vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting before one person was taken into custody just after 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

