1 arrested after shots fired at vehicle on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON - One person was arrested Friday after shots were fired at a vehicle on the Gulf Freeway, according to police.
Houston police said they received reports about 7:40 a.m. of shots being fired at a woman in a gray vehicle near the intersection of northbound Interstate 45 and Broadway Street.
Police said there was a brief pursuit of a blue vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting before one person was taken into custody just after 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
