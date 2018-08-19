'This is beyond troubling': Acevedo addresses doctor's probation for sexually assaulting patient

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is troubled by the recent sentencing of a former Baylor College of Medicine doctor who sexually assaulted a Ben Taub General Hospital patient.

Shafeeq Sheikh, 46, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the patient while she was heavily sedated and receiving treatment for an asthma attack, according to court documents. The jury sentenced Sheikh to 10 years of probation.

Once Acevedo got wind of the sentencing, he expressed his opinion on Twitter.

"This is beyond troubling. A hideous crime is committed in a hospital room, which should be sanctuary for patients. So many new norms that run contrary to what we've always stood for, I pray no accountability for harming people isn't one of them," he tweeted.

