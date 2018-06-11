'The Leftovers' actor Justin Theroux adopts Hurricane Harvey rescue dog from Conroe

HOUSTON - You know what they say, a dog is a man's best friend.

Leading actor in HBO’s "The Leftovers," Justin Theroux, recently adopted a dog rescued from Hurricane Harvey.

Back in March, A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue in Conroe received a top-secret adoption inquiry from a “high-profile adopter,” the ACTB team said.

The nonprofit organization said that Kuma was a shy and young pit bull dog that had medical issues. She was rescued by the Montgomery County Animal Shelter Texas shortly after Hurricane Harvey.

ACTB team saved Kuma from euthanasia after she touched their hearts.

Theroux is a bully breed advocate, so when he came to Texas for a meet and greet with ACTB, they knew that Kuma would be a perfect fit for him.

Kuma was brought to her new home with Theroux in New York City earlier this week with the help of Pilots N Paws, ACTB team said.

