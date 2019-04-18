'She's been in heaven since 1991': Sister of 'Killing Fields' victim speaks at vigil

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A Wednesday memorial service marked what many said was a turning point in a series of murders that have haunted our area since the early 1980s. The service honored the lives of four women found off Calder Road in League City at a spot that has come to be known as the Killing Fields.

The service was held at the Magnolia Creek Baptist Church, which was built on the same land as the Killing Fields. Pastor Brett Dutton said when the church’s board decided to buy the property, they promised Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller the crosses on the property would never be removed. Miller has maintained four crosses on the spots where each victim’s body was discovered. Wednesday’s service was prompted by League City police finally identifying two of the victims, decades after their bodies were discovered.

Audrey Lee Cook and Donna Prudhomme’s bodies were discovered in 1986 and 1991, but the women remained unidentified until this year. Advances in DNA and genealogical research allowed police to finally learn the women’s identities. Both were found in the same field as Miller’s daughter, Laura, and Heidi Fye.

“I'm glad I'm here to see this day because I never thought I would, even though there was a glimpse of hope,” said Dianne Gonsoulin-Hastings, Prudhomme’s sister. “I've looked for her with detectives and everything, and to find out that she was just right here all this time.”

Gonsoulin-Hastings said the years since her sister’s disappearance have been difficult, filled with constant questions as to why she vanished.

“My children, you know, they had to watch me suffer a lot for this. I tried to do the best I could, but it did catch up with me,” she said. “Now I know she's been in heaven since 1991.”

Gonsoulin-Hastings said her sister had two sons, one of whom passed away. She said the call from police brought some relief. She traveled from Austin to League City, along with several family members, to attend Wednesday’s service. She said seeing a cross was maintained in her sister's honor all these years and hearing the prayers for her family during the memorial service brought comfort.

“It's really, really a lot of peace and a lot of healing for our entire family,” Gonsoulin-Hastings said.

The evening ended with the Lord’s Prayer at what Miller said will become a memorial park for the victims. Many see it as a chance to erase horror with love.

“I want to thank my family and friends that never quit asking, 'Have you found Donna yet?'” said Gonsoulin-Hastings.

League City police said several people developed as persons of interest over the years remain persons of interest and now, knowing the identities of these two women has given detectives several fresh leads to follow.

