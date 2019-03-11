'She didn't deserve this': Man remembers fiancee killed while working at gas station

HOUSTON - Family members want an arrest after a store clerk was shot and killed at a gas station on FM 1960 and Perry Road.

Six months ago, Shane Coyle said that he walked into a Shell gas station and met the love of his life, Donna Pena. On Friday night, he found out that she was gone forever.

“I don’t know what I am going to do without her,” Coyle said. “She was the best person I know.”

Coyle said that he received the news Friday night that his fiancée had been shot and killed while working behind the counter at the Shell station. He said the mother of two was filling in for a manager to try to pick up extra hours.

“She said she didn’t like it because of how often it got robbed,” Coyle said.

Harris County deputies are going through surveillance video to try to determine if the store was robbed. Deputies said that there weren’t any witnesses and no arrests in the case have been made.

Coyle said that he went to place flowers at the scene and hopes that someone will come forward with answers.

“She didn’t deserve this. We had our whole lives ahead of us,” he said.

A GoFundMe account was made to help Pena's family pay for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

