KPRC2 dedicates its 5th Habitat for Humanity home

HOUSTON - The fifth KPRC2 Habitat for Humanity Home was dedicated to its new owner Wednesday.

Alongside Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture, and several other sponsors, the building of the home began in January. Now, nearly four months later, it was unveiled and turned over to a deserving family.

Linda Sanchez and her children received the keys during the dedication ceremony.

