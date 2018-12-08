'Inchworm bandits' possibly linked to another Houston area restaurant burglary

HOUSTON - A safe is missing at Mellow Mushroom Pizza in The Heights after it was targeted by burglars. It comes on the heels of two other recent break-in’s, targeting Height’s businesses.

One was at Cloud Ten Creamery and the other at Melange Creperie. Mellow Mushroom is located in the 1900 block of North Shepherd. The break-in, which happened on Dec. 6 shortly after 3 a.m., was caught on surveillance camera.

“We had someone break our front window and army-crawl their way through. They were able to make off with quite a few items out of our restaurant. We’re hoping someone can help us identify these guys before they hit another neighborhood restaurant,” said general manager Alex Sewart.

Those items included a safe from a back office that wasn’t bolted to the floor.

“They were able to army-crawl their way through the dining room, down a back hallway to where our office is. It took him a good two minutes but he kicked in our office door. They took our safe. They were able to walk out with it. It was a heavy safe, about 150 to 200 pounds,” Sewart said.

On Nov. 25, Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar near the 3400 block of Lamar near River Oaks was broken into. Seward saw surveillance video of the break-in. A server, who works at Mellow Mushroom, also works at Piggy’s.

Sewart said the thieves in that break in are dressed a lot like the ones who broke into the pizza place. Surveillance video also showed them crawling on the floor. Sewart said she filed a police report.

“They told us they had about 12 restaurants hit across this lower side of Houston. They have moved through Midtown, Montrose, River Oaks and now The Heights. We don’t want this to happen again. We’d like to get these guys off the streets,” Sewart said.

Sewart said the restaurant is offering free pizza to anyone who can help police identify and catch the thieves.

