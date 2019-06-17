'I take it one day at a time': Community supports father of 11-year-old boy killed in shooting

HOUSTON - Sunday focused on celebrating those who play one of the biggest roles in little lives: fathers.

“Each and every day when you get up it’s a struggle, but it’s a struggle that’s worth it to be the very best father that you can be and man you can be,” said father, Ray Wates.

On Father’s Day, Wates and many others attended the Day of Encouragement event hosted by community activist, Deric Muhammad.

Muhammad told KPRC that the purpose of the event was to help fathers feel supported and empowered.

“Most importantly we hope that they got out of this that you aren’t by yourself. You may be going through a tumultuous time as a father but others may be too and if you decide to lock arms and come together you can strengthen one another and help one another through times like this.”

On a day meant to celebrate fathers, many men were also showing support and encouragement to another parent in Houston who is grieving. Muhammad and others in attendance offered prayers and a circle of healing to lift up a father who lost one of his children to violence.

"I take it one day at a time," said Kenyatta Jones, “That is all that I can do.”

Last Sunday, Jones’ 11-year-old son Kamren was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on the family rental home in Channelview.

“I was angry, I was sad, I was confused, I was lost and those feelings could only last so long because being a father I still had to figure out, what's next,” Jones said.

This week, the father of seven laid his son to rest and said that the moment surrounded by his peers in prayer, gave him strength.

“It's amazing. It’s amazing that’s the most important part is healing.”

No suspects have been arrested in connection with Kamren’s death. If you have any information contact the Harris County Sheriffs Office.

