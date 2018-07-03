'I need some answers': Deputies seek help solving case of 2015 beating death

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the person who killed a man three years ago.

The mother of Jonathan Minder, 18, found him badly beaten June 8, 2015, at their home in the 7500 block of Hollow Cove in west Harris County. He later died at the hospital.

“I need some answers,” Lisa Lavoy, Minder’s mother, said.

Investigators said they believe that Minder may have known his killer, and they believe a black car seen in the area at the time he was killed may be involved.

KPRC/HCSO Investigators say they believe the vehicle seen in these images is connected to the death of Jonathan Minder on June 8, 2015.

“I miss that people don’t get to know the kind of person he was,” Lavoy said, as she called for closure to the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

