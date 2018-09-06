'I'll shoot you in the face': Man seen in video being threatened, beaten by police files lawsuit

Sugar Land police video shows the arrest of Jerold Griffin, who is accusing three officers of unlawfully detainment, arrest and search without consent, warrant, probable cause, reasonable suspicion, or any other lawful reason, according to…

HOUSTON - "Give me your f------ hands or I'll shoot you in the face," can be heard on police body camera video during the arrest of Jerold Griffin in 2016 at Mayfield Park in Sugar Land.

A lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday accuses three Sugar Land police officers of unlawfully detaining Griffin, "then tackled, kicked, punched, and kneed Jerold, causing broken ribs and a fractured eye socket," court documents show.

Documents also said, "The City of Sugar Land’s Police Department has a custom, policy, practice, and procedure of using excessive force on individuals and not disciplining or training officers adequately and is therefore liable under 42 U.S.C. Section 1983 and 1988. The events and violations discussed above were ratified by the department when they determined that the officers’ actions were consistent with department policy."

The officers were listed in the complaint as Sugar Land police officers J. Young, M. Shockey and L. Jones.

The Sugar Land Police Department said it would not be issuing a statement but said officers asked Griffin if he had anything illegal on him that night, and he got nervous and ran off. Police said officers tackled him and had to fight in order to restrain him.

Police said he had crack cocaine and Xanax on him.

Attorneys for Griffin said there was no reason to search their client in the first place.

"Jerold was unlawfully detained, arrested and searched by defendant Young without consent, warrant, probable cause, reasonable suspicion, or any other lawful reason. The force used by the individually named defendants was in great excess to the need to use such force and constituted an unreasonable seizure of Jerold and violated his due process rights under the 4th and 14th Amendment," documents show.

