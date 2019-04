HOUSTON - Well, if this doesn't elevate students' mood for a STAAR test, I don't know what will.

A group of teachers from Klein Independent School District gathered and sang a creative version of Ariana Grande's popular song called "7 Rings."

The teachers created the parody music video and song to help motivate their students for the STAAR test. They even featured some students dancing in the video.

It's a must-watch!

