'High probability' Houston cardiologist was targeted, HPD chief says

HOUSTON - There is a "high probability" that the Houston doctor gunned down in the Medical Center was targeted, said Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, said Thursday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht, former doctor for George H.W. Bush, was shot three times while riding his bicycle near the hospital nearly a week ago. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the head, torso and left arm.

UPDATE #5: Chief @ArtAcevedo states "There is a high probability the doctor was targeted." No other information is available, as additional details are part of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact HPD at 713-308-3600 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 26, 2018

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 30 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and a ball cap. He was last seen riding a light-colored mountain bike westbound on Southgate Boulevard.

Surveillance video and pictures were released of a man who officials say fatally shot a doctor on a bicycle Friday near the Texas Medical Center and then fled.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of Main Street.

WATCH: Surveillance video of man accused of shooting Houston Methodist doctor to death

PHOTOS: Surveillance photos show moments before bicyclist shoots, kills doctor

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.