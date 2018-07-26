News

'High probability' Houston cardiologist was targeted, HPD chief says

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
KPRC2/Click2Houston.com

Dr. Mark Hausknecht (photo courtesy of family friend)

HOUSTON - There is a "high probability" that the Houston doctor gunned down in the Medical Center was targeted, said Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, said Thursday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht, former doctor for George H.W. Bush, was shot three times while riding his bicycle near the hospital nearly a week ago. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the head, torso and left arm.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 30 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and a ball cap. He was last seen riding a light-colored mountain bike westbound on Southgate Boulevard.

Surveillance video and pictures were released of a man who officials say fatally shot a doctor on a bicycle Friday near the Texas Medical Center and then fled.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of Main Street.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.

