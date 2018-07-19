'Help us bring Brittany home': Family of missing Houston woman pleas for public's help

Brittany Burfield is seen in this undated photo provided by Houston police when she disappeared on June 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - Police and family members discussed the case of a Houston woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Brittany Burfield, 37, was last seen by family on June 25. Her vehicle was later found in the Westchase area of Houston.

Although police have not found Burfield, a man who said he was her roommate has been charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.

From jail, Alex Haggerty declared his innocence. He said he and his girlfriend moved in with Burfield offered him and his girlfriend a place to stay a few months ago and moved out about a month ago.

Burfield's mother said she is grateful to people who have taken the time to help search for her daughter, but she again asked for the public's help to find her.

"We really need to bring her home," Burfield's tearful mother said. "Help us bring Brittany home."

This story will be updated with more details and video from a news conference that was held on Thursday about the case.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.