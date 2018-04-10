Gas station employee opens fire on theft suspect in north Houston, police say

A gas station employee opened fire on theft suspect during a dispute in north Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported Tuesday in the 400 block of West Little York.

Houston police said the man was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Kenneth Allen, who said the victim was with him, said the argument was over a Slim Jim.

He said his co-worker, Cameron Carson, had paid about $1 for the Slim Jim.

Allen said the store owner came out of the gas station and said the Slim Jim was actually $2.15. Allen said there was an argument, the owner got in Cameron's face, Cameron pushed him and then the owner shot him.

