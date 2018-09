BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada - A strange weather phenomenon happened recently when towering flames and smoke got caught up in a whirlwind in British Columbia.

Firefighter Mary Schidlowsky said her crew was battling a wildfire last month when this fire tornado, also called a "firenado" was created.

Schidlowsky said it rose more than 100 feet in the air and sucked up their fire hose.

She said firefighters played tug of war with the "firenado", but the fire hose ended up melting.

