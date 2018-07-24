'Fake Hair Don't Care Bandit' wanted in connection with at least 5 bank robberies, FBI says

Surveillance photos of the "Fake Hair Don’t Care Bandit," who is wanted by the FBI.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FBI officials in Washington, D.C., are asking for the public's help in identifying a serial bank robber.

The robber is described by authorities as a black woman believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s. Officials said she appears to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The woman has been named the "Fake Hair Don’t Care Bandit," according to the FBI. Authorities said she has frequently worn wigs and sunglasses during the robberies. She also carried oversized bags, the FBI said.

In each robbery, officials said the woman passed a note demanding money and fled the bank on foot, officials said.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the woman's arrest.

Here are the dates and locations of the robberies the FBI said the woman is responsible for:

May 23, 2016: Bank of America, 4301 49th Street Northwest, Washington, D.C. -- At about 11 a.m., FBI officials said the woman entered the bank, passed a note demanding money to the teller and left the bank on foot in an unknown direction. She was carrying a large black backpack.

May 27, 2016: Wells Fargo, 5201 MacArthur Blvd Northwest, Washington, D.C. -- The woman passed a note, but did not get any money. She took the note back and left the bank on foot, officials said. She was carrying a large beige bag with handles, authorities said.

May 28, 2016: Wells Fargo, 4965 Elm Street, Bethesda, Maryland -- The woman passed a note announcing a robbery, authorities said. The note implied she had a weapon and demanded money, according to the FBI. The woman left the bank on foot and was seen carrying a large brown purse.

June 20, 2017: Capital One, 5714 Connecticut Ave Northwest, Washington, D.C. -- Around 3:20 p.m., the FBI said the woman passed a note to the teller that was written on an envelope. The woman took the note back and an undisclosed amount of money. She left the bank and was seen carrying a large black and brown purse, the FBI said. She did not display a weapon.

Aug. 1, 2017: Bank of America, 7520 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland -- Around 2:20 p.m., the FBI said the woman posed as a customer and passed a threatening note to the teller. She left the bank on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI said. She was seen carrying a large black purse.

