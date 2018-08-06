'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Rae is seen here reuniting with some of her "Facts of Life" co-stars at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on Sept. 15, 2014. From left to right are Mindy Cohn, Geri Jewell, Lisa Whelchel, Rae and Nancy McKeon.

Charlotte Rae, who starred as Mrs. Garrett on “The Facts of Life” and “Diff'rent Strokes,” died Sunday, her publicist announced. She was 92.

The Emmy and Tony-nominated actress died in her home in Los Angeles, according to the publicist who did not provide a cause of death.

Rae announced in April 2017 that she was diagnosed with bone cancer, and seven years prior to that was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to Fox News and CBS2/KCAL9 in Los Angeles.

She was born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky, April 22, 1926, in Milwaukee. Her older sister, Beverly had a brief career as an opera singer and her younger sister, Miriam co-wrote several musicals.

Rae made a name for herself on the “Phil Silvers Show” and “Car 54, Where are You?” She played Molly the Mail Lady on “Sesame Street” in 1971-1972.

She first appeared as Edna Garrett on "Diff'rent Strokes" in 1978 before earning her own spinoff, "The Facts of Life," the following year.

Rae is survived by her sister, her son, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

