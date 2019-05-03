'Enough is enough': Turner says union pushed back against city's efforts on Prop B

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke Friday May 3, 2019, after the city and the union representing the city's firefighters failed to reach a deal Thursday.

HOUSTON - Mediation between Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the union representing the city's firefighters over the implementation of Proposition B are have ended with an impasse after the parties failed to reach a deal Thursday.

Turner called the inability to come to an agreement unfortunate and said the city is working to issue checks to firefighters on May 10 for a lump sum of $31 million.

Turner said the city has agreed to a 3.5-year implementation of Proposition B with no layoffs, no demotions, no cadets laid off, but the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association keeps coming back and "moving the goal posts" during negotiations.

The mediator for the two parties officially declared an impasse for negotiations Friday morning.

Last week, the Houston City Council voted to approve the layoff of 220 firefighters, and Wednesday, hundreds received an email letting them know they’re out of a job effective June 30.

Turner had repeatedly said that the city could not afford the annual $100 million for pay parity, which is why the layoffs are happening, Turner said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said he spent the past few days breaking the news to firefighters in person.

Firefighter union representatives had no comment when leaving Thursday evening's talks.

The mediator in the conversation wrote the following letter:

Dear Judge Garrison:

Pursuant to your Order, I mediated the above referenced matter on the afternoon of last Monday, April 22nd and the afternoon of last Tuesday, April 23rd. Since resolution was not achieved, I brought the parties back for another formal session yesterday afternoon. I also have had several in person and telephone conversations with counsel.

Unfortunately, the parties have not been able to resolve the matter. I am therefore declaring our negotiations at an impasse.

Thank you for allowing me to be of service to the Court. Let me know if you would like me to do anything further.

