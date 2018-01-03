'Debris and vehicle parts everywhere' after deadly Humble crash, police say

HUMBLE, Texas - Two people were killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Humble, Humble police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wilson Road and FM 1960, Humble police said..

A dark-colored Dodge Charger was eastbound on FM 1960 when it collided with a Toyota SUV traveling south on Wilson Road, Humble police said..

Two people in the Charger were killed. The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries, Humble police said.

Police said there was "debris and vehicle parts everywhere."

The Humble Police Traffic Division is still investigating the crash, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.