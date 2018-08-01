$8,000 reward offered for 'most wanted sex offender from Central Texas', officials say

David Sauceda Medina is wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and is labled the "most wanted sex offender from Central Texas," by officials.

AUSTIN - The reward for the capture of a man known to authorities as the "most wanted sex offender from central Texas" was announced as $8,000, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

David Sauceda Medina, 62 is wanted for indecency with a child/sexual contact and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, officials said.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, left arm, left hand and both forearms. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Officials said Medina has ties to the city of Austin, Bell County and the Chicago area, and is known to frequent homeless shelters.

To be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.



